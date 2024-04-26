300 Raids Conducted On Hideous Of Drug-dealers
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the directions of chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police are actively pursuing the crackdown throughout the province to eradicate the menace of drugs, in connection with the Drug Free Punjab campaign under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Punjab Police spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 300 raids were conducted across the province including Lahore on the hideouts of drug dealers and 128 accused were arrested while registering 125 cases against the accused involved in the heinous crime. 55 kg of charas, 01 kg of heroin, 675 grams of Ice and 1251 liters of liquor have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
Similarly 17,551 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug suspects throughout the province during the special campaign since February 26, 8759 accused were arrested while registering 8267 cases against the drug dealers.
5552 kg of charas, 99 kg of heroin, 216 kg of opium, 28 kg of Ice and 109434 liters of alcohol have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
He directed to make the crackdown more effective to keep the young generation safe from drugs.
He said that intelligence-based targeted operations should be conducted on a daily basis in drug hotspot areas. IG Punjab entrusted the supervisory officers with the task of bringing all the accused involved in the drug network and supply chain and brought them to justice.
IG Punjab said that a more active strategy, awareness campaign against drugs should be continued with the cooperation of civil society, teachers and parents.
