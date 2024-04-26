Open Menu

PML-N To Become More Strong Under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM

The PML-N Punjab on Friday requested the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif to take charge of the party's president office once again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The PML-N Punjab on Friday requested the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif to take charge of the party's president office once again.

Addressing a press conference here, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that today a resolution was passed during the PML-N Punjab organizational meeting. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified in 2017 as a result of a conspiracy and he was forcefully deprived of party's presidentship. He said that agenda of the meeting was to get feedback on condition after 2024 general elections.

He said that participants in the meeting expressed hope that party would further be strengthened under the able leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Organizational office-bearers had given applicable proposals with regard to political situation, he said and added that these proposals would be presented in front of party's leadership.

The PML-N leader said that today's meeting backed the steps of Federal government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aimed at steering the country out of existing challenges. He further said that party was standing with centre and Punjab government. Rana Sanaullah said that whenever his party got a chance it had left no stone unturned to put country on road to progress. He said that PML-N was a democratic party and believed in strengthening of democracy adding that his party would move forward under able leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

