11 kanal state land retrieved in Prem Nagar

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The district administration retrieved 10 kanal and 15 marla state land worth 5 million from squatters in Prem Nagar.

According to official sources, deputy commissioner Kasur Aasia Gull along with assistant commissioner Raja Qasim Mehboob, police and revenue officers visited Prem Nagar and retrieved the state land.

Talking on the occasion, she said that operation against land mafia was continue in the district and state lands were being retrieved without succumbing any pressure.

The DC Kasur also inaugurated the rehabilitation of a slaughter house and also inspected the available facilities.

She said the provision of quality meat to the masses was her top priority, adding that all abattoirs with all facilities would be made functional in the district.

The DC also visited THQ hospital and checked the presence of doctors and paramedical staff, cleanliness and availability of medicines there. She also reviewed the overall medical facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

Later, Aasia Gull also planted a sapling at the lawn of AC office under PM's clean & green campaign.