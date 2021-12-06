135-liter liquor seized, 3 traffickers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three drug-traffickers and recovered 135-litre liquor from them on Monday.

Police spokesman said that Tarkhani police on a tip-off conducted raid and recovered 80-litre liquor from the possession of a notorious drug pusher Rashid while Mansoorabad police arrested a drug peddler Waheed Masih along with 35-litre liquor.

Similarly, Madina Town police arrested a drug-trafficker Sajawal and recovered more than 20-litre liquor from his possession.

The police locked these accused behind bars and started investigation.