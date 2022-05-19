15 beggars detained

The Social Welfare Department teams detained 15 professional beggars from different areas, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare Department teams detained 15 professional beggars from different areas, here on Thursday.

The anti-beggary squads took the beggars into custody during checking on different roads including Bilal Road, Nishatabad, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Chenab Club, Sargodha Road, Station Chowk, People's Colony, etc., and handed them over to the police for registration of cases.