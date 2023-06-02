15 emergency centre to be completed by mid-july

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice Chairman Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Faraz Memon has said that the structure of the building to house the center for 15 emergency police in Hatri will be completed by mid-July.

Memon, who led a delegation in a meeting with SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai here on Friday, assured the district police chief of complete cooperation of the business community with the police in maintaining law and order.

On the occasion, the SSP Hyderabad appreciated the support of ABAD and assured that the cooperation between the two sides would continue.

The delegation included Aijaz Ahmed Qazi, Ubaid Rajput, Saeed Ahmed Chohan, Mujtaba Akram, Shabbir Khanzada and others.