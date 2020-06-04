15 police officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of 15 police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of 15 police officers.

According to the notification, Fiaz ul Haq Naeem, DSP Police College Sihala has been transferred and posted as SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock, ASP Ammara Sherazi SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Attock, Abdul Rehman SDPO Sadar Attock as SDPO Jand, Attock, Ghulam Asghar, SDPO Jand Attock as SDPO Muzaffargarh, Zulfiqar Ali SDPO Sarwar Road, Lahore as SDPO Township, Lahore, Mian Hassan Aziz DSP RIB Sheikhpura Region as SDPO Model Town, Lahore, ASP Asif Bahader SDPO Model Town, Lahore as SDPO Defence, Lahore, Zafar Javed Malik SDPO Defence, Lahore was transferred and posted to deputation in Lahore Transport Company, Khalid Mehmood DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura as SDPO Ferwzewala, Sheikhupura, Shahid Ikram SDPO Ferozewala Sheikhupura was transferred and posted in CTD Punjab, Assar Ali SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi as SDPO City Rawalpindi, Malik Tariq Mehboob SDPO City Rawalpindi as SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi, Asif Hanif Joiya awaiting posting as SDPO Pattoki, Kasur, Rizwan Manzoor SDPO Pattoki as DSP RIB, Sheikhupura Region whereas, Muhammad Yaqoob Awan,SDPO Township, Lahore has been directed to report to Central PoliceOffice, Lahore with immediate effect.