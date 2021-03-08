UrduPoint.com
15,000 Flower Pots Being Prepared For Jashan-e-Baharan: DG PHA

Mon 08th March 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that more than 15,000 flower pots were being prepared for display of flowers during the upcoming event of Jashan-e-Baharan.

Presiding over a meeting with market branch of the department and then different parks of the city here on Monday, DG PHA said that all possible efforts were being made to provide best recreational activities to masses during Jashan-e-Baharan.

He said that preparation of flowers and flower pots was continued and target would be achieved soon.

He said that different initiatives were being taken to increase self income of the department.

Syed Shafqat Raza directed marketing branch to ensure 100 percent recovery of publicity fee. He said that beautification of the parks was being made under a comprehensive plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that alternative source of income for the department was need of hour to bring improvement in the performance. He said that the department was playing a vital role for making clean and green Pakistan project successful.

He said that the upcoming event of Jashan-e-Baharan would be totally different from the previous years as various recreational activities would be organized during the festival.

