PFA Destroys 300kg Of Dead Chicken

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Director of Operations, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Dr. Ata Muhammad Arif and Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, the Authority is trying to deliver clean and transparent food to consumers and taking serious steps in Bahawalnagar.

In this regard, the Punjab Food Authority, during a raid near Haroonabad, destroyed 300 kg of dead chickens on the spot. Two accused were also arrested on the spot and an FIR was also registered against the.

