16 people killed in road accident in Rundo district

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :16 people were killed after a Rawalpindi to Skardu bound coaster was hit by a landslide on Skardu Road near Tangus Pari on Sunday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner District Rundo Meraj Alam, the coaster was hit by hard rockmix landsliding near tangus pari, as result all sixteen people including one women have been killed.

According to rescue 1122, twelve bodies have been shifted to skirdu district headquarter hospital, while 4 of them shifted to Combine Military Hospital Skirdu.

Meanwhile, Governor GB Raja Jalal Maqpoon and caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan termed the accident as a big lose for whole country and condoled with the grieved family of all deceased.