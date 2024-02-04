169 polling stations established to facilitate 222,641 voters in PP-12 constituency

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) 169 polling stations have been established in PP-12 Rawalpindi VI constituency where 222,641 voters including 116,576 male and 106,074 female will use their right to vote.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there are 56 polling stations each for male and female voters while 57 are combined.

Under the scheme of PP-12, there are 169 presiding officers, 840 assistant presiding officers and 589 allied polling staff members to facilitate the voters with a total of 420 polling booths in the constituency.

According to details, the district administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has instructed the administration officers to strictly monitor the code of conduct issued by ECP in letter and spirit.