171 vehicles challaned for causing pollution in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The local environment protection department on Monday challaned 171 vehicles and imposed Rs36,750 fine on the owners of 49 vehicles for causing environmental pollution and noise pollution.

Inspector Environment Muhammad Ashraf, in a statement, said that his department had launched a drive against vehicles causing all types of pollution.