UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

171 Vehicles Challaned For Causing Pollution In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

171 vehicles challaned for causing pollution in Sialkot

The local environment protection department on Monday challaned 171 vehicles and imposed Rs36,750 fine on the owners of 49 vehicles for causing environmental pollution and noise pollution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The local environment protection department on Monday challaned 171 vehicles and imposed Rs36,750 fine on the owners of 49 vehicles for causing environmental pollution and noise pollution.

Inspector Environment Muhammad Ashraf, in a statement, said that his department had launched a drive against vehicles causing all types of pollution.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles All

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

3 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

2 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

2 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.