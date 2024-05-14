Home Minister Takes Notice Of Killing Allah Rakhia In Sui
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longo on Tuesday took notice of the killing of Allah Rakhia in Sui area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longo on Tuesday took notice of the killing of Allah Rakhia in Sui area.
He sought a report of the incident from the Additional Chief Secretary Home.
Mir Ziaullah directed the Deputy Commissioner to form a special team to arrest the accused and said that all aspects of the incident should be examined carefully so that providing justice to the families of the victims should be ensured on a priority basis.
