Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:32 PM

1st Alumni festival of Arts council of Pakistan Karachi kicked off with full swing

The "First Alumni Festival 2024" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, kicked off in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The "First Alumni Festival 2024" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, kicked off in Karachi.

Renowned scholar and humorist Anwar Maqsood, and the provincial Minister of Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Shah inaugurated the festival on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering during the opening ceremony, Anwar Maqsood praised Ahmed Shah for his dedicated work towards the promotion of art and culture.

He acknowledged the exceptional work done by the participating students and urged them not to rush into selling their work, advising them to accumulate experience over time.

He encouraged students to continue their efforts, emphasizing that the destination of their journey is unknown, and they should focus on refining their craft.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah, in his address, highlighted that the Arts Council aims to bring art out of elitist circles and onto the streets.

He commended mentors like Anwar Maqsood, who guide students, expressing the council's commitment to educating students with a passion for learning and creating.

Shah mentioned the outstanding role played by the Arts Council faculty and praised the efforts of Zeeshan, a visual artist teaching in the Arts Council.

Ahmed Shah emphasized the importance of Arts Council Academy and Art School in nurturing the talents of those who cannot afford formal education.

He mentioned that the first convocation of Arts Council Academies took place, bringing immense joy to the faces of students and their parents.

Shah also shared that a private bank has rewarded the work of seven academy students.

The festival showcased their art in the Arts Council Gallery for two days.

It's important to note that the Alumni Festival 2024 featured art exhibitions, including art pieces created by students from ACIAC (Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts). Additionally, the festival included Drum Circle, Dance Flash Mob, Open Music and Live Painting, and Dance Performances.

Renowned singer Shafqat Amanat Ali enchanted the audience with his mesmerizing voice during the festival.

The Alumni Festival 2024 will continue until Sunday, featuring performances by the acclaimed singer Ali Azmat.

The event attracted a large number of people, including personalities associated with art and culture, making it a significant celebration of art and creativity.

