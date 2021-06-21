2 cattle thieves arrested in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members.

According to a spokesperson, Inspector Tariq Mehmood, along with a police team, traced the gang members -- Akhtar and Akbar -- and arrested them.

During interrogation, cattle worth Rs 1.5 million including 2 bulls and 5 cows were recovered from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.