2 Cattle Thieves Arrested In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:08 PM
The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members.
According to a spokesperson, Inspector Tariq Mehmood, along with a police team, traced the gang members -- Akhtar and Akbar -- and arrested them.
During interrogation, cattle worth Rs 1.5 million including 2 bulls and 5 cows were recovered from the accused.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars.