UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Cattle Thieves Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:08 PM

2 cattle thieves arrested in Sialkot

The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a cattle thieves gang and arrested its two members.

According to a spokesperson, Inspector Tariq Mehmood, along with a police team, traced the gang members -- Akhtar and Akbar -- and arrested them.

During interrogation, cattle worth Rs 1.5 million including 2 bulls and 5 cows were recovered from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police From Million

Recent Stories

Governor directed GIT to probe alleged corruption ..

48 seconds ago

Jordan 'coup plot' suspects plead not guilty as tr ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister to chair cabinet meeting on Tuesday ..

52 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses bail appeals filed by corr ..

5 minutes ago

Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

EU's Michel Congratulates Pashinyan on Victory in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.