2 Killed, 11 Injured In Two Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Two people were killed and 11 others sustained multiple injuries in two road traffic accidents here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said in a statement a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Khurarianwala Chowk on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, 35-year-old Umar Hayat and 18-year-old Muhammad Ahmad received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted another victim Sajid Ali (30) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition.

Similarly, 10 people were injured when a bus, car and Hiace wagon collided with each other near Garh Fateh Shah, Tandlianwala, due to fog.

Among the victims included Balqees BiBi (23), Faisal Saleem (14), Younis (60), Mubarik (47) residents of Chak No. 490-GB Mamunkanjan, Asad Khan (22) of Chak No.496-GB Mamunkanjan, Maqsood Ahmad (40), Shamim Bibi (50), Shabbir Sharif (32), Amin Noor (25) and Nadeem Saleem (40), residents of Chak No.12 Tesil Chishtian.

Rescue-1122 provided them the first aid while he police started investigation, he added.

