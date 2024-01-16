Open Menu

2 Killed, Several Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 10:10 AM

2 killed, several injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) At least two were killed while several others were critically injured after a traffic collision amid intense fog and slippery road conditions near Kandiaro a town in the district of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources 1122, a tragic accident occurred where multiple vehicles collided due to low visibility and unfavourable road conditions, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Vehicles Road Traffic Kandiaro Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

11 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

11 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

11 hours ago
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

11 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

12 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

12 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

12 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan