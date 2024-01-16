2 killed, several injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) At least two were killed while several others were critically injured after a traffic collision amid intense fog and slippery road conditions near Kandiaro a town in the district of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources 1122, a tragic accident occurred where multiple vehicles collided due to low visibility and unfavourable road conditions, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.