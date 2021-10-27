2 soldiers embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal crossing along Pak-Afghan Border

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army Wednesday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal attempt from inside Afghanistan to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram "On night 26-27 October 2021, terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram," said an Inter Services Public Relations media release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army Wednesday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal attempt from inside Afghanistan to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram "On night 26-27 October 2021, terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram," said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

The Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Asad, resident of Kurram, age 24 years and Sepoy Asif, resident of Lakki Marwat, age 21 years who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense fire exchange, it added.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan, in future," the military's media wing said in the statement.

"Pakistan Army is determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it further said.