UrduPoint.com

2 Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists' Illegal Crossing Along Pak-Afghan Border

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

2 soldiers embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal crossing along Pak-Afghan Border

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army Wednesday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal attempt from inside Afghanistan to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram "On night 26-27 October 2021, terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram," said an Inter Services Public Relations media release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army Wednesday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists' illegal attempt from inside Afghanistan to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram "On night 26-27 October 2021, terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram," said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

The Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Asad, resident of Kurram, age 24 years and Sepoy Asif, resident of Lakki Marwat, age 21 years who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense fire exchange, it added.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan, in future," the military's media wing said in the statement.

"Pakistan Army is determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Fire Army Exchange Lakki Marwat October Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

25 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

25 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

40 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

50 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

55 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.