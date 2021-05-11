21 Shopkeepers booked on violation of COVID 19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration got cases registered against 21 shopkeepers and some other citizens for violating COVID 19 standard operating procedures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :District administration got cases registered against 21 shopkeepers and some other citizens for violating COVID 19 standard operating procedures.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, the officials expedited process of raids and ensure strict implementation on precautionary measures.

During last 24 hours, six persons were also arrested.

Similarly, 26 business centres and another two hotels were sealed in the city.

The shopkeepers were also imposed fine Rs 273,000 on violators.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and officials of district administration were also carrying out awareness campaign in order to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus.

The administration also closed all bus stands.

The general bus stand was presenting a deserted look.