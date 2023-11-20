Open Menu

21 Underage Drivers, 20 Wheelies Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday claimed to have arrested 21 underage drivers

and 20 wheelie doers.

A CTP spokesman said underage driving was strictly prohibited as it posed serious threats

to lives of road users, therefore, traffic police launched a vigorous campaign against underage

driving and arrested 21 juveniles who were driving motorcycles.

Among the accused included Suleman, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Umar, Shafiq, Waqas, Humanyun, Ahmad, Zeeshan, Owais, Armaan, Mehran, Ahmad Ali, Hasnain, Sajid, Usman, Qasim, Muhammad Ali, Sharafat, Afzal, Arshad, Zafar and Amir who were nabbed from Saleemi Chowk, Jhal Chowk, Novelty Bridge, Jhang Road, Circular Road, Lorry Adda, Chak No.263-RB, Chak No.266-RB, Sheroana, etc.

Meanwhile, traffic police also arrested 20 wheelies from Civil Line, Rail Bazaar, Gulberg and Sargodha Road

while doing one-wheelie.

