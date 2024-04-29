Open Menu

Balighur Rehman Condoles With Saira Afzal Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday visited the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Saira Afzal Tarar at her ancestral village and extended condolences to her on the death of her father, Senior Politician Afzal Hussain Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday visited the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Saira Afzal Tarar at her ancestral village and extended condolences to her on the death of her father, Senior Politician Afzal Hussain Tarar.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman offered Fatiha and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the highest ranks in Jannah to the departed soul.

He also prayed to give courage and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The Governor Punjab said the services of Azfal Tarar (late) for the country and the party will always be remembered.

