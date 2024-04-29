Open Menu

Intermittent Rains, Snow Falls Paralyze Normal Life In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM

The intermittent rains and snowfalls continued for last 48 hour have paralyzed the normal life in Azad jammu and Kashmir and particularly in the mountainous regions of Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley and in Poonch Division of the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The intermittent rains and snowfalls continued for last 48 hour have paralyzed the normal life in Azad jammu and Kashmir and particularly in the mountainous regions of Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley and in Poonch Division of the state.

Police Control Room and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday informed that the heavy rains intermittently have been received across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and forced the people to remain indoors, the roads and drains of the capital city Muzaffarabad were presenting like ponds and the business activities remain deserted, whereas, the rivers of Neelum and Jehlum are highly flooded and alerts have been issued to citizen to stay away from the river banks .

The police sources said that hill tops of Muzaffarabad and Poonch Division covered with snow which are presenting look like a white blanket that caused landslides and road blockages in different areas of AJK. The PCR reported that dozens of houses have been evacuated in land sliding areas of the two Divisions and a house was caved in due to land sliding in the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, however, the family of Zameer Hussain Shah was rescued earlier the incident.

The SDMA of AJK has issued directives to all district administrations, police and tourism department to restrict the tourists from visiting mountainous areas. Besides, the NHA and PWD departments have deployed their staffers with heavy machines to ensure the clearance of all important highways and link roads in AJK including Neelum Jhelum Highway and

Muzaffarabad Kohala Highway for smooth running of the traffic between Rawalpindi and Muzaffarabad and between Bagh, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad districts. Whereas, the Lohaarghali road linking Muzaffarabad to Mansehra is still closed due to continued land sliding and the DSMA has also issued alerts to transport Authority to ensure safety of the routs in view of intermittent rains to prevent any possible incident.

