Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall

The provincial capital experienced heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday, while the Meteorological (MET) officials have forecast similar weather patterns for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The provincial capital experienced heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday, while the Meteorological (MET) officials have forecast similar weather patterns for the next 24 hours.

The rain began in the afternoon and persisted until night, varying in intensity across different areas of the city.

Traffic was severely affected, slowing to a crawl on several city roads due to the downpour.

The rain transformed the city's atmosphere into a cool and pleasant environment, as grey and black clouds blanketed the skies, bringing relief from the previously hot and humid weather.