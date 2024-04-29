Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members

A simple but impressive ceremony was arranged by the fellows of the Indus river near Almanzar (Jamshoro Bridge) the other day to praise the significance of the rive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A simple but impressive ceremony was arranged by the fellows of the Indus river near Almanzar (Jamshoro Bridge) the other day to praise the significance of the river.

Ceremony was started with the melodious song of social activist Tariq Aarejo.

A large number of Indus fellows attended. Eminent writer Manzoor Thaheem in his opening remarks communicated the objective of gathering at the river and said that the Indus river was the lifeline for us and the entire economy and population of Pakistan depends on the Indus river and it was not a river but a complete sindh in its existence.

He said that a present issue of the Indus river was the question of our survival as people consider the flow of water in the sea as the wastage of water. Thaheem appealed Sindhi people, particularly youth, to come forward and protect the sweet water of Sindh.

Daughter of writer Faheem Noonari Afsheen Memon and Karim Bux Balouch also expressed their views.

Later Cake cutting ceremony was also held. Ceremony was attended among others by University professors, Teachers, Students, workers writers and poets. Prof Shahzad Baladi said that this unique gathering was realizing that resources of sweet water were significant and precious.

Professor Yaqoob Chandio said that Agriculture being carried out in Hyderabad and premises in contaminated nullahs which trigger fatal diseases through its micro type substances. Zahid Hussain Dharejo, Qaz B,Hussain Bux Sarangano Asif.

Fellows vowed to convert ‘save Indus river’ into a massive movement with the objective to get due water share.