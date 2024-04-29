Mayor Seeks Proposals From Town Chairmen For OZT
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Ayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked all the Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) to submit detailed proposals in writing for release of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) and for enhancement of OZT share for the towns
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked all the Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) to submit detailed proposals in writing for release of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) and for enhancement of OZT share for the towns.
The Mayor called a meeting at his office here on Monday to discuss OZT and other issues with the town chairmen and officials of the HMC.
He said he would seek time for a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to secure funds for the development projects in all the towns.
He underlined the need to determine which department was responsible for maintenance of roads, street lights, sports grounds and cattle markets.
Shoro said it was also necessary to figure out which drainage network and sewerage lines fell under the responsibility of HMC and its towns.
The Mayor directed the Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan to collect proposals for development works from all town chairmen and to ensure that all provisions were made before the onset of monsoon rains.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar
Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion
Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall
Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics
New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP
Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harass ..
UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar4 minutes ago
-
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims4 minutes ago
-
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members4 minutes ago
-
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency4 minutes ago
-
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall10 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics10 minutes ago
-
New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP10 minutes ago
-
Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harassment at workplace10 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program2 minutes ago
-
DC for improving treatment facilities in hospitals2 minutes ago