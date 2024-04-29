Open Menu

Mayor Seeks Proposals From Town Chairmen For OZT

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT

Ayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked all the Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) to submit detailed proposals in writing for release of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) and for enhancement of OZT share for the towns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked all the Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) to submit detailed proposals in writing for release of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) and for enhancement of OZT share for the towns.

The Mayor called a meeting at his office here on Monday to discuss OZT and other issues with the town chairmen and officials of the HMC.

He said he would seek time for a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to secure funds for the development projects in all the towns.

He underlined the need to determine which department was responsible for maintenance of roads, street lights, sports grounds and cattle markets.

Shoro said it was also necessary to figure out which drainage network and sewerage lines fell under the responsibility of HMC and its towns.

The Mayor directed the Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan to collect proposals for development works from all town chairmen and to ensure that all provisions were made before the onset of monsoon rains.

APP/zmb/

