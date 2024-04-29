DC Visits Water Supply Schemes, Drainage Disposal In Nawabshah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited water supply schemes and drainage disposal in Nawabshah, Dur, Bandhi and reviewed the disposal and issued instructions that all disposals should be kept active.
Deputy Commissioner also visited Nawabshah Water Ultrafiltration Plant, Rohri Water Supply Scheme and Ordh Water Supply Scheme and asked that the duration of all water supply schemes should be extended and all possible steps should
be taken to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.
Later, he also visited the sewer near Nawabshah and issued instructions to the concerned officers to ensure the cleanliness of the sewer.
