NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Executive Director, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Professor Tahir Saghir on Monday said that NICVD was established in 1963, was dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with cardiovascular diseases.

He said since its inception, the institute has expanded from a single hospital in Karachi to 10 hospitals across the province, providing state-of-the-art cardiac services to patients from all walks of life.

Speaking to media persons, he said the NICVD hospitals could be found not only in Karachi but also in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Sehwan, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mithi (Thar), and Lyari. The institute offers comprehensive facilities including angiography, angioplasty, bypass heart surgery, laboratory and radiology services, outpatient consultation, hospitalization, and medication, all free of charge”. Prof. Saghir added.

Additionally, NICVD has established 28 Chest Pain Units across Sindh to provide acute management of heart attacks.

These units are strategically located under flyovers or at hospitals and clinics in cities such as Karachi, Ghotki, Tando Bago, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Thatta, Kashmore, and Bhiria City. To date, these units have treated over 1.3 million patients without cost.

He said in total, NICVD's main hospital, satellite centers and Chest Pain Units treat over 2.4 million patients every year.

The institute performs over 20,000 Primary angioplasties and 10,000 early invasive and elective angioplasties annually. Moreover, over 4,500 heart bypass surgeries, including pediatric cardiac surgeries, are completed each year.

Tahir Saghir announced the introduction of a new treatment modality for acute stroke at NICVD Karachi and NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan. Acute stroke intervention can reverse the effects of stroke by removing blood clots from blood vessels in the brain. NICVD is the first institution in Sindh to offer this life-saving treatment without charge to patients. The program will soon be available at NICVD Sukkur as well.

Thousands of patients from other provinces of Pakistan seek treatment at NICVD every year, he said and added that the institute's reputation for high-quality care and the availability of comprehensive cardiovascular and stroke services draws patients from all over the country.

Moreover, NICVD is pleased to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art MRI machine, enhancing the institute's diagnostic capabilities. This latest technology will provide patients with high-quality imaging services, aiding in the accurate diagnosis and treatment planning for cardiovascular and related conditions.