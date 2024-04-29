Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harassment at workplace

Anti-harassment cell of the University of Sindh Jamshoro organized a seminar titled "Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace", collaborating with the Institute of Gender Studies and Institute of Biochemistry here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Anti-harassment cell of the University of Sindh Jamshoro organized a seminar titled "Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace", collaborating with the Institute of Gender Studies and Institute of Biochemistry here on Monday.

Presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the seminar held in the hall of institute of Biochemistry brought together a number of students and teachers besides Director Institute of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Director Dr. M.A Kazi Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mullah, Dr. Anila Naz Memon, Dr. Rashid Ali Khuhro, Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari, Dr. Autif Hussain Mangi, Dr. Nazir Hussain Brohi, Dr. Arbila Agha, Dr. Sadaf and others.

According to the University spokesman, addressing the seminar, the VC Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro highlighted the extensive educational landscape of the University, stating that as many as 40,000 students were enrolled in various disciplines, out of which, 9,000 were females. He commended the University's diverse leadership, noting the presence of female professors in different departments and the female head of the Anti-harassment cell, contributing to a proactive approach in addressing harassment issues.

"Our institution stands firm in its resolve to provide a nurturing and secure environment for all students, especially our girls", he said and added that the dedication and hard work of the female professors and students were instrumental in shaping the academic excellence of the university. Dr. Kalhoro highlighted the cultural context of Sindh, where traditional values and respect for women are deeply ingrained.

He said that keeping in mind the culture and religion, the young students themselves protect the female students, however, one thousand teachers and two and a half thousand officers and employees also take care of the female students. He added that due to training in Sindhi culture, civilization and religion, the word "friend" cannot be used for a female student in the University, even for a working woman, the word "colleague" uses instead of "friend", however in Europe it is common to call women by their name, friend or dear.

Regarding achievements, Dr. Kalhoro highlighted the equitable distribution of scholarships based on merit, with a significant portion benefiting female students. He also lauded the academic performance of female students, showcasing their dominance in grabbing academic positions within the University.

Regional head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection of Women against Harassment (FOSPWH) Sabiqa Shah stressed the importance of awareness and institutional mechanisms to combat harassment effectively. She said that it is important to deal with incidents of harassment at institutions level so that such matters can be resolved there. It is important to bring an end to the complications of harassment faced by men and women, she added. “By educating ourselves and others about harassment, we empower individuals to recognize and address these issues effectively. We must foster a culture where men and women work together as equals, free from any form of harassment or discrimination”, she maintained.

Assistant Registrar of the Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Uffaifah Samoo defined the term sexual harassment and said that touching any woman or girl without her will or any other such actions comes under the category of sexual harassment. She said that gender equality was not just a goal, it was a fundamental principle that underpinned educational and societal values. Assistant Law Officer FOSPAH Aliyan Shaikh said that every individual had the right to a safe and respectful workplace, adding that it was crucial to report any instances of harassment promptly to ensure a swift resolution.

Director of Institute of Biochemistry and Chairperson of Anti-Harassment Committee Dr Naseem Aslam Channa said that Sindh University’s Anti-harassment committee was dedicated to upholding the dignity and rights of every member of the university community. “Through awareness campaigns and proactive measures, we strive to prevent and address harassment effectively, fostering a culture of mutual respect”, she said.