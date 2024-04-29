New Leadership Elected For Tehsil Babuzai Chapter Of ANP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 09:12 PM
At a meeting held at the Swat Press Club, Attaullah Khan and Muhammad Zahir have been elected as President and General Secretary, respectively, of the Tehsil Babuzai chapter for the Awami National Party in Swat
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) At a meeting held at the Swat Press Club, Attaullah Khan and Muhammad Zahir have been elected as President and General Secretary, respectively, of the Tehsil Babuzai chapter for the Awami National Party in Swat.
AS per details, the election results were announced by the Chairman of the Election Committee of Awami National Party Swat on Monday.
The officials were elected unopposed, with Tariq Khan and Fazal Hameed Khan as senior Vice Presidents, Bakhtpur Bacha and Shaukat Ali Shah as Vice Presidents, Jan Syed as Additional General Secretary, and Nawab Nangyal as Deputy General Secretary.
Sher Khan Khattak and Rozi Khan were elected as Joint Secretaries, Ameer Kamal Khattak as Information Secretary, Shah Fahad as Finance Secretary, Ikramullah Khan as Cultural Secretary, Lal Kumar as Minority Secretary, Syed Salman Shah as Youth Affairs Secretary, and Asghar Ali Shah as Social Media Secretary.
Former MPA Sher Shah Khan, Election Committee Chairman Engineer Saleem Khan, former Tehsil Nazim Ikram Khan, General Secretary Swat District Khawaja Muhammad Khan, former Tehsil President Nadir Shah Khan, and Election Committee General Secretary Ahmad Zeib Khan congratulated the newly elected cabinet, expressing hope for their successful leadership and contribution to the party's development.
In their address, newly elected President Attaullah Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Zahir expressed gratitude to the party workers for their trust.
They pledged to work tirelessly for the party's reorganization and other matters, ensuring that the trust placed in them is upheld.
