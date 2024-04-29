Digitalized Medicine Purchasing System Launched To Ensure Transparency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Monday launched the digitalized supply chain management dashboard system at Medical Store Department (MSD) of the Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta.
“The launch of the digitalized system aimed at strengthening, streamlining the distribution of drug supply and ensuring transparency and accountability in the healthcare system,” the health officials said.
It may be recalled that a robust supply chain management dashboard has been launched to monitor transparent and timely supply of medicines.
In this connection, essential medicines list has been issued while the draft procurement policy has been finalized and soon the same will be presented to the Provincial Cabinet for approval.
APP/ask.
