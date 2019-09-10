UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

216 Processions Taken Out In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

216 processions taken out in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashur was observed here on Tuesday with religious solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions for their sacrifices in Karbala.

In the city Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out.

Hundreds of the Majaalis were also held in different parts of district where the Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions for the cause of islam at Karbala.

About 216 processions were taken out in the various parts of the city and its suburban areas while main procession emerged from Imambargah Block- 19 and concluded at Qarbla Manzil.

Police made foolproof security arrangements for the 10th Muharram processions and majaalis.

Sabeels (free food) were also set-up by people in almost every locality of the city to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karbla.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Family From Muharram

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

2 hours ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.