216 processions taken out in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashur was observed here on Tuesday with religious solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions for their sacrifices in Karbala.

In the city Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out.

Hundreds of the Majaalis were also held in different parts of district where the Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions for the cause of islam at Karbala.

About 216 processions were taken out in the various parts of the city and its suburban areas while main procession emerged from Imambargah Block- 19 and concluded at Qarbla Manzil.

Police made foolproof security arrangements for the 10th Muharram processions and majaalis.

Sabeels (free food) were also set-up by people in almost every locality of the city to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karbla.