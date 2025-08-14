Open Menu

22 Arrested For Aerial Firing, One-wheeling

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:31 PM

22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

As many as 22 suspects were arrested in Iqbal Town Division during a crackdown against aerial firing and one-wheeling on the 78th Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) As many as 22 suspects were arrested in Iqbal Town Division during a crackdown against aerial firing and one-wheeling on the 78th Independence Day.

According to the police spokesperson, five suspects were apprehended for aerial firing and 17 for one-wheeling during special operations carried out across various police stations in the division.

Sherakot Police arrested two individuals, identified as Abdul Rehman and Asif, while two more were held in Hanjarwal and one in Sabzazar. Recovered items included firearms, spent bullet casings, live rounds and magazines.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr.

Muhammad Umar warned that aerial firing poses a serious risk to citizens, as stray bullets can cause fatal injuries. He emphasised that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During security blockades and special deployments, police took 17 one-wheelers into custody for performing dangerous stunts on public roads.

All suspects have been booked in formal cases and handed over for further investigation, the spokesperson added.

SP Dr. Umar appreciated the efforts of SHOs and police teams, reaffirming the department's commitment to ensuring public safety during national celebrations.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

34 seconds ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

3 minutes ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

36 seconds ago
 Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacef ..

Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully

38 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

18 minutes ago
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence D ..

Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

2 minutes ago
 22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

2 minutes ago
 HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

2 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

2 minutes ago
 President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's lea ..

President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan