22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) As many as 22 suspects were arrested in Iqbal Town Division during a crackdown against aerial firing and one-wheeling on the 78th Independence Day.

According to the police spokesperson, five suspects were apprehended for aerial firing and 17 for one-wheeling during special operations carried out across various police stations in the division.

Sherakot Police arrested two individuals, identified as Abdul Rehman and Asif, while two more were held in Hanjarwal and one in Sabzazar. Recovered items included firearms, spent bullet casings, live rounds and magazines.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr.

Muhammad Umar warned that aerial firing poses a serious risk to citizens, as stray bullets can cause fatal injuries. He emphasised that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During security blockades and special deployments, police took 17 one-wheelers into custody for performing dangerous stunts on public roads.

All suspects have been booked in formal cases and handed over for further investigation, the spokesperson added.

SP Dr. Umar appreciated the efforts of SHOs and police teams, reaffirming the department's commitment to ensuring public safety during national celebrations.