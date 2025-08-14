78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 78th Independence Day was celebrated in the city on Thursday with enthusiasm and fervour amid participation of a number of people in the flag-hoisting ceremonies and other events.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital by the Pakistan Army in the cantonment. It was followed by flag-hoisting events organised by the public and private sectors. Special prayers were also offered in Mosques for peace, progress and stability of the country.

This year the celebrations gained more significance due to the added weight of 'Marka-i-Haq' celebrations to honour the country's recent military triumph against Indian aggression.

An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at Iqbal's tomb in connection with the Independence Day.

Punjab Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visited Iqbal's mausoleum and laid wreath on the grave of the great poet and offered Fateha.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Corps Headquarter Lahore. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Lahore Corps Commander Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah were the chief guests of the ceremony.

The graceful flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Lahore High Court, Wapda House, Governor's House, Punjab Assembly, Jilani Park, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other public and private buildings. Special rallies were taken out to mark the day with zest and zeal.

Various functions were organised by educational institutes to highlight the significance of the day whereas special tributes were also paid to the historic struggle and immortal sacrifices of the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

It is worth mentioning that on the occasion of Independence Day, a new history of celebrations was made across Punjab.

A new record of fireworks and laser shows was held simultaneously in all 41 districts in the history of Punjab.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special arrangements were made in all districts across Punjab to celebrate 78th Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz while congratulating the nation on 78th Independence Day, said," May Pakistan Live Forever! Alhamdulillah Rab-ul-Alameen (Thanks to Allah Almighty).

In her thankful message on the Independence Day, the Chief Minister said, "We thank Almighty Allah for granting us a dear homeland as unique as Pakistan, and for giving us the opportunity to live a dignified life in a free country.

"

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "We take immense pride in Pakistan being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and once again express our profound gratitude on it. We deeply thank Allah Almighty for granting us victory in the Battle for Truth ('Marka-i- Haq'). Pakistan is a shining lamp whose light brightens the whole world."

Later, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also unveiled 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Museum and Park Project at Expo Centre here.

A graceful flag lowering ceremony was held at the Wagah Border which was witnessed by a large number of people. During the ceremony, people raised slogans to express their love for the country.

Citizens especially the youth and children remained enthusiastic throughout the day.

Canal Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Liberty Round-about, MM Alam and Defence Road were packed with vehicles and majority of the youth had painted their faces green and white to show their love and enthusiasm with the country.

The charged youth carrying national flags were chanting slogans for progress and safety of the country.

A number of car riders had placed flags on the rooftops and rear screen of their cars.

Liberty Market, Gulberg, Jail Road, The Mall, Canal Road, Cantt, Wapda Town, Johar Town, Hussain Chowk, and Model Town were among the young motorcyclists' favourite hangouts on the day. "We love our country and will celebrate the day," said Hira Khan, wearing green and white dress, a car rider on MM Alam Road.

Hira Khan said the Independence Day is deeply linked to the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to create a homeland for the nation.

Famous buildings, including Wapda House, the Punjab Assembly, Railway Station, Canal, Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Civil Secretariat, the Lahore Museum and different areas of the provincial capital were beautifully decorated with colourful lights, national flags and buntings which remained the biggest source of attraction for the charged people.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements were made by the police and law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident.