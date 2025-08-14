Man Held For Celebratory Gunfire On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Hanjarwal Police on Thursday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in aerial firing during the 78th Independence Day celebrations
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Hanjarwal Police on Thursday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in aerial firing during the 78th Independence Day celebrations.
According to the police spokesperson, the accused, Zil Shah, was apprehended from Tokay Wali Gali in Mansoorah Bazaar while firing in the air to mark the occasion.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Iqbal Town Dr.
Muhammad Umar said that the accused was clearly visible in CCTV footage engaging in aerial firing. Police recovered a firearm, spent shells, live rounds and a magazine from his possession.
Dr. Umar emphasised that stray bullets from aerial firing could cause serious harm or loss of life. He added that a case has been registered against the accused, who has been handed over to the investigation wing for further interrogation.
Dr Umar reiterated that aerial firing during any event or celebration would not be tolerated.
