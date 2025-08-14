IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the police force on the 78th Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the police force on the 78th Independence Day.

He reiterated Punjab Police’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives, property, honour and dignity of citizens.

He emphasised that the sacrifice of 1,700 martyrs of Punjab Police stands as a symbol of enduring love for the homeland and that no effort will be spared for the security, progress, as well as prosperity of the country.

Dr. Usman said that every officer and soldier of Punjab Police is ready to lay down their life for the nation. Security was put on high alert across the province, particularly in Lahore, to thwart any hostile intentions, he added.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, over 30,000 police officers and personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security and manage traffic. All events were closely monitored through CCTV cameras. Citizens were urged to celebrate Independence Day while maintaining national decorum and dignity, with a strict zero-tolerance policy enforced against one-wheeling, aerial firing, rowdiness and harassment of women and families.

Quran recitations and prayers for national peace and security were held in mosques across police lines and offices, including in Lahore. Dignified flag-hoisting ceremonies were conducted in police offices and attended by families of martyrs, RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, senior officers, and other personnel. Police contingents presented a formal salute to the national flag and police premises across the province were decorated with colorful lighting.

The IGP lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and highlighted Punjab Police’s role in both attaining and protecting national freedom. He emphasised that Punjab Police continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

To mark the occasion, Punjab Police released a service-based video showcasing its commitment to public safety. Various departments, including CTD, Elite Force, SPU, and CCD, reaffirmed their determination to combat terrorism and serious crimes. Female police officers pledged to protect women and children, while Traffic Police committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow. Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin Squad and Riot Management Police renewed their resolve to maintain law and order. The role of Khidmat Marakaz, Meesaq Centers, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Virtual Women Police Stations and the Virtual Center for Child Safety was also highlighted.

Following IG Punjab’s directives, Punjab Police provided comprehensive security for over 480 events across the province. This included: deployment of over 30,000 officers and personnel, 274 Elite teams, 165 Quick Response Force (QRF) units, 1,428 motorcycle squads, 790 patrolling vehicle teams, use of 143 walk-through gates and 1,762 metal detectors, and full CCTV surveillance via the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

In Lahore alone, over 8,000 personnel ensured security and traffic management for events, including 8 A+ category, 82 A category and 392 B category programs.

IGP Dr Usman emphasised heightened vigilance at inter-provincial border check posts, instructing personnel to monitor threats from Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan.

Senior officers including the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs personally supervised security arrangements. Police units, Special Branch, CTD, intelligence agencies, patrolling squads, Dolphin Force, PRU and Traffic Police ensured the best possible arrangements.

Strict action was taken under the zero-tolerance policy against any violations, including public disorder, dangerous stunts, aerial firing and harassment.