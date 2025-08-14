Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government practices

- Home
Published August 14, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has welcomed a high-level delegation from the Executive Leadership Programme of the Republic of Indonesia, as part of a field visit aimed at exchanging knowledge and exploring best practices in areas such as the digital transformation of government services, medium-term financial planning, and zero-based budgeting methodology.
During the visit, members of the delegation, accompanied by Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Financial Management at the MoF, along with several department directors, attended a series of presentations and interactive discussions highlighting the advanced methodologies adopted by the Ministry across various aspects of public financial management.
The Ministry outlined the key pillars of its 2023–2026 strategy, which focuses on ensuring fiscal sustainability, strengthening national financial resilience, and enabling innovation. It also presented its achievements in global competitiveness indicators, driven by agile, world-class performance measures.
Presentations highlighted the Ministry’s award-winning initiatives in digital transformation and artificial intelligence integration, including 100% automation of internal technical operations, achieving a 95% customer satisfaction rate across digital channels, and reducing service delivery times by 70%. The Ministry also showcased its adherence to the highest cybersecurity standards, its centralised data lake for robust data governance, and the development of predictive analytics to support decision-making and enhance transparency, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision and the ‘UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031’.
The MoF further shared its experience in data-driven financial forecasting to ensure efficient and transparent resource allocation, and highlighted ongoing international collaborations with leading institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
It also underscored its role in presenting public finance innovations on global platforms, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for smart and sustainable public finance.
Al Amiri affirmed the Ministry’s belief in the importance of knowledge partnerships that enable government institutions to advance confidently into the future. She noted that the visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting government work systems based on innovative and forward-looking approaches, strengthening its position as a global model for public financial management.
She added: “At the Ministry of Finance, we are committed to fostering an advanced financial environment that adopts international best practices, underpinned by innovation and digital transformation in all operations. This ensures efficiency and sustainability, and enhances the capacity of governments to keep pace with the rapid changes in the global economic landscape.”
Al Amiri concluded: “We look forward to this visit marking the beginning of long-term cooperation with the Republic of Indonesia, based on our shared ambitions for sustainable development and government innovation.”
The visit reflects the Ministry’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation and consolidating the UAE’s position as a pioneering model in financial innovation and digital governance. The Indonesian delegation expressed great interest in the Ministry’s showcased experiences and praised its advanced digital capabilities in delivering government financial services, commending the UAE’s efforts to leverage technology to enhance the efficiency of government performance.
