Open Menu

UC-78 Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:31 PM

UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq.

The assistant director cut Independence Day cake and said that true value of freedom could only be realized when citizens genuinely love their country and actively contribute to its progress and prosperity.

She said that Independence Day was not only a moment of joy but also an opportunity to renew the pledge of making Pakistan prosperous, green and secure through unity and dedication.

The participants waved national flags and expressed patriotism on the tunes of national songs.

The area was also adorned with the national flag, green-and-white buntings and decorative lighting, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Later, the Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima also planted a sapling as a part of tree plantation drive to symbolize growth and a greener future.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

6 minutes ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacef ..

Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

21 minutes ago
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence D ..

Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

4 minutes ago
 22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

5 minutes ago
 HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

5 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

5 minutes ago
 President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's lea ..

President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan