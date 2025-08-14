UC-78 Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq.
The assistant director cut Independence Day cake and said that true value of freedom could only be realized when citizens genuinely love their country and actively contribute to its progress and prosperity.
She said that Independence Day was not only a moment of joy but also an opportunity to renew the pledge of making Pakistan prosperous, green and secure through unity and dedication.
The participants waved national flags and expressed patriotism on the tunes of national songs.
The area was also adorned with the national flag, green-and-white buntings and decorative lighting, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere.
Later, the Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima also planted a sapling as a part of tree plantation drive to symbolize growth and a greener future.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling
HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations
Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC
President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully3 minutes ago
-
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq4 minutes ago
-
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling5 minutes ago
-
HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC5 minutes ago
-
President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq13 minutes ago