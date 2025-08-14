UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Union Council-78 has organized a vibrant ceremony under the supervision of Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima to celebrate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq.

The assistant director cut Independence Day cake and said that true value of freedom could only be realized when citizens genuinely love their country and actively contribute to its progress and prosperity.

She said that Independence Day was not only a moment of joy but also an opportunity to renew the pledge of making Pakistan prosperous, green and secure through unity and dedication.

The participants waved national flags and expressed patriotism on the tunes of national songs.

The area was also adorned with the national flag, green-and-white buntings and decorative lighting, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Later, the Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima also planted a sapling as a part of tree plantation drive to symbolize growth and a greener future.