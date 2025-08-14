HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

Heart Savers Foundation (HSF) has celebrated Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq by organizing a dignified ceremony to honor the spirit of freedom and national unity

Medical Superintendent Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) Dr. Nadeem Akhtar attended the event as chief guest while Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Abu Bakar, President Heart Savers Foundation Muhammad Ashraf, General Secretary Muhammad Kashif Farooq, Medical Social Officer Aasiya Faqeer Hussain, Foundation Manager Asima Muzzamil, Sabir Ali Sabri and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar highlighted the importance of Independence Day and offered special prayers for security, progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Independence Day teaches the lesson of sacrifice and selflessness, urging everyone to play their role in serving the nation.

HSF General Secretary Muhammad Kashif Farooq said that the day reminds the citizens of their responsibilities and conveys the message of working together for development of the homeland.

Medical Social Officer Aasiya Faqeer Hussain said that only those aware of the cost of freedom can truly value it. Therefore, every effort must be made to safeguard it, she added.

The participants also appreciated the foundation’s efforts and described its patriotism-driven initiatives as highly inspiring.