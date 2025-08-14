EU's GDP Up By 0.2% In Q2/25
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – In the second quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
In the first quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, after +1.5% in the euro area and +1.6% in the EU in the previous quarter, Eurostat noted.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling
HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations
Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC
President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day
Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Ministry of Foreign Af ..58 seconds ago
-
China's regional foreign trade sustains growth in Jan-July1 minute ago
-
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/251 minute ago
-
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government practices16 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims31 minutes ago
-
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip46 minutes ago
-
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days1 hour ago
-
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 32 hours ago
-
GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp3 hours ago
-
ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value3 hours ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia and Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Gaza’s health sector4 hours ago