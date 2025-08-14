Open Menu

EU's GDP Up By 0.2% In Q2/25

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – In the second quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the first quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, after +1.5% in the euro area and +1.6% in the EU in the previous quarter, Eurostat noted.

