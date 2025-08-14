Kohat Celebrates 79th Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:22 PM
The District Administration, Kohat, on Thursday organized a grand program to commemorate Pakistan's 79th Independence Day at the District Council Hall, KDA, Kohat
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the cutting of the Independence Day cake.
Students from government and private schools presented speeches, national songs, and tableaus, showcasing their patriotic spirit and talent.
The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, MPA Dawood Afridi, MPA Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud. Officers and officials from Kohat Police, District Administration, and other government departments also participated in the event.
On this occasion, KP Law Minister emphasized the importance of working towards making Pakistan a greater nation. He said that on this occasion of Independence Day, the people of Pakistan must pledge to utilize their capabilities to make the country a cradle of peace.
The commissioner also addressed the participants, highlighting the significance of independence and the need to protect the homeland.
He also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Pakistan army, police, and law enforcement agencies for the country's security and well-being. He emphasized that the people of Pakistan are the real protectors of the country and must work towards its development and progress.
The ceremony concluded with a sense of patriotism and determination among the participants.
