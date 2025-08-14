Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday congratulated the nation on Independence Day and highlighted the importance of freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, he said this year’s Independence Day carried special significance due to Pakistan’s victory against India in the Marka-e-Haq.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reinitiated the Misaq-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan, inviting all political parties and stakeholders to work together for a greater Pakistan.

Kiyani recalled that the government had invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at least four times in the past to participate in the national cause, but the party had refused.

He announced that all political parties, including PTI, are once again being invited to join. However, he added that if PTI links its participation to the 190 million pound or May 9 cases, it would not be possible as these matters are before the courts.

He accused PTI of avoiding national issues, citing the Jafar Express security briefing, the Pehalgam incident, and assembly-led dialogues.