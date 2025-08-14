Flag Hoisting, Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At NPC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:31 PM
A special flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A special flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 79th Independence Day.
Former Speaker of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir was the chief guest while PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali and Senior Vice President Shah Muhammad, Chairman OPF Global Forum Europe Chairman Salman Gondal, Pakistan Press Club UK leader Raja Azhar, businessman Khalid Chaudhry, senior journalists and people of different schools of thought were attendance, said a press release.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem was also presented on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Shah Ghulam Qadir said that those who have not seen slavery cannot realize freedom, adding that anybody ask from the Kashmiris about the price of freedom, where Asia Andrabi in Tihar Jail, Yasin Malik in death row and Syed Shabbir Shah in jail.
Afzal Butt congratulated the nation on behalf of PFUJ and journalists from across the country and said that the way in which Independence Day celebrated after the success in the fight for justice is proof that Pakistan now on the path of progress and development.
Nayyar Ali said that she prayed that this journey of development will always continue for prosperous of the country.
Gondal said that today is a very happy day, overseas Pakistanis are living aboard but their hearts beat with Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling
HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations
Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC
President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day
Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day31 seconds ago
-
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq33 seconds ago
-
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling35 seconds ago
-
HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations36 seconds ago
-
Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC39 seconds ago
-
President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq9 minutes ago
-
CPSP Celebrates Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, ‘’Marka-e-Haq’’ victory9 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with grandeur4 minutes ago
-
MQM Pakistan Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with zeal4 minutes ago