Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A special flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 79th Independence Day.

Former Speaker of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir was the chief guest while PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali and Senior Vice President Shah Muhammad, Chairman OPF Global Forum Europe Chairman Salman Gondal, Pakistan Press Club UK leader Raja Azhar, businessman Khalid Chaudhry, senior journalists and people of different schools of thought were attendance, said a press release.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem was also presented on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Shah Ghulam Qadir said that those who have not seen slavery cannot realize freedom, adding that anybody ask from the Kashmiris about the price of freedom, where Asia Andrabi in Tihar Jail, Yasin Malik in death row and Syed Shabbir Shah in jail.

Afzal Butt congratulated the nation on behalf of PFUJ and journalists from across the country and said that the way in which Independence Day celebrated after the success in the fight for justice is proof that Pakistan now on the path of progress and development.

Nayyar Ali said that she prayed that this journey of development will always continue for prosperous of the country.

Gondal said that today is a very happy day, overseas Pakistanis are living aboard but their hearts beat with Pakistan.