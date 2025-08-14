Open Menu

PFA Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:22 PM

PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq by organizing an impressive flag hoisting ceremony in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq by organizing an impressive flag hoisting ceremony in Faisalabad.

Additional Director PFA Faisalabad Imtiaz Hussain flanked by Deputy Director Rana Asad, Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that August 14 is not merely a day of celebration but a moment to set new directions, renew national resolve and unite as a responsible nation.

The PFA has taken this opportunity to express its love for Pakistan and pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and to salute the living heroes, Imtiaz added.

Deputy Director Rana Asad said that Pakistan had humbled its enemies by safeguarding its honor and raising its flag high.

He said that PFA is committed for eliminating food adulteration and malpractices to build a healthy society.

Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza appealed to the general public to join hands with PFA in turning the dream of a healthy and safe Punjab into reality.

Later, special prayers were also offered for the safety, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

12 minutes ago
 President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's lea ..

President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

27 minutes ago
 Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Indepen ..

Bilal Azhar Kiyani urges national unity on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day

Kohat celebrates 79th Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

42 minutes ago
PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

4 minutes ago
 CPSP Celebrates Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day ..

CPSP Celebrates Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, ‘’Marka-e-Haq’’ vict ..

4 minutes ago
 Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in ..

Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat

14 minutes ago
 Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day ..

Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament

14 minutes ago
 No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of p ..

No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam

14 minutes ago
 FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, ..

FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan