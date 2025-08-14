PFA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq by organizing an impressive flag hoisting ceremony in Faisalabad.

Additional Director PFA Faisalabad Imtiaz Hussain flanked by Deputy Director Rana Asad, Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that August 14 is not merely a day of celebration but a moment to set new directions, renew national resolve and unite as a responsible nation.

The PFA has taken this opportunity to express its love for Pakistan and pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and to salute the living heroes, Imtiaz added.

Deputy Director Rana Asad said that Pakistan had humbled its enemies by safeguarding its honor and raising its flag high.

He said that PFA is committed for eliminating food adulteration and malpractices to build a healthy society.

Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza appealed to the general public to join hands with PFA in turning the dream of a healthy and safe Punjab into reality.

Later, special prayers were also offered for the safety, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.