23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 23 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, responding the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Hasnain and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Khair Muhammad and recovered 2,267 gram heroin from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused Irfan and recovered 550 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested two accused Faisal Shahzad and Muhammad Zubair and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 420 gram hashish from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Aftab and recovered 580 gram hashish from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Shah Zaib Ilyas and Khursheed and recovered 2,360 gram hashish and 3,500 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Khan and Zain Ul Abideen and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Aftab and Adnan and recovered 20 liters of liquors and 470 gram hashish from their possession.

The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Israr and recovered 125 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Usman Ali and Muhammad Faizan Ali and recovered 270 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zarar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Zubair and recovered 155 gram heroin from his possession.

Furthermore, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Yaseen and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Shahid Safdar involved in snatching activities and recovered a mobile phone and weapon with ammunition used in crime from his possession.

Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.