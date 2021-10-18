24 head constables selected for promotion

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali directed 24 head constables of the region to report police training centre Chung Lahore for four-month intermediate training course compulsory for promotion as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali directed 24 head constables of the region to report police training centre Chung Lahore for four-month intermediate training course compulsory for promotion as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the Regional Police Officer conducted interviews of 50 head constables of the region out of which 24 were selected by keeping in view the seniority, performance and service record.

The selected head constables would participate in the four-month intermediate training at Chung Lahore.

The training was compulsory for promotion as assistant sub-inspector.

After passing the training session the promoted officials would be deployed at different police stations of the region as investigation officers.

The selected head constables including Muhammad Tahir, Riaz Ahmed, Abbas Ali, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Asif, Zaffar Iqbal, Muhammad Zahid, Pervez Iqbal, Sadiq Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Younis and others have left for the training session, hand out added.