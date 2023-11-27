Open Menu

244,229 People Repatriated Through Three KP Border Points: Home Department

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) As many as 244,229 people including Afghans were repatriated to their homes countries through three border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa till November 26 last.

KP Home Department’s spokesman told APP on Monday that 240,395 people repatriated through Torkham border, 3,415 through Angor Adda Lower Waziristan and 419 via Karlachi Kurram between September 17 to November 26, 2023.

Regarding the nature of repatriations, the spokesman said 238,386 people returned voluntarily and 5,843 deported through Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Free transport service was provided to undocumented immigrants from Landi Kotal Khyber district.

