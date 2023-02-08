UrduPoint.com

25 Killed, 15 Injured In Kohistan Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

25 killed, 15 injured in Kohistan road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 25 passengers killed and 15 others were injured when a passenger bus careened into a deep ravine after colliding with a car in Upper Kohistan on Tuesday night.

According to Kohistan Police, the ill-fated bus was coming from Gilgit to Rawalpindi on Karakurum highway. The tragic accident occurred near Satiyal area.

Police said the bodies of 25 passengers were pulled out from the ravine by the police and rescue staff.

The cause of the incident was stated to be speeding and wrong overtaking. Rescue teams from Shangla and Kohistan districts reached the site and started shifting injured to Chilas and Kohistan hospitals where the conditions of some of them were critical. Local people also reached the site and took part in the rescue operation.

The identity of the victims could not be immediately ascertained.

