27 kg hashish, five bottle liquor seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence in two separate places, seized 27 kilogram hashish and five bottle liquor.

An official of the Excise Department Sunday said that the team on a tip off, stopped a suspected vehicle on Jahangira Swabi road and seized 18kg hashish and five bottles liquor from the hidden chambers.

The Excise Department also recovered 9kg hashish from a passenger on Swabi interchange and arrested the accused. Further investigation were started.