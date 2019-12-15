UrduPoint.com
27 Kg Hashish, Five Bottle Liquor Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence in two separate places, seized 27 kilogram hashish and five bottle liquor.

An official of the Excise Department Sunday said that the team on a tip off, stopped a suspected vehicle on Jahangira Swabi road and seized 18kg hashish and five bottles liquor from the hidden chambers.

The Excise Department also recovered 9kg hashish from a passenger on Swabi interchange and arrested the accused. Further investigation were started.

