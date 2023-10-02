27 People Hospitalized After Consuming Poisonous Food
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 08:38 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The condition of at least 27 people deteriorated after consuming poisonous food at a local food stall.
According to details, the condition of 27 people including factory workers deteriorated after eating poisonous food at a food dhaba adjacent to a factory in Burewala 367/EB village.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Gaggu Mandi and Burewala hospitals where the condition of two persons was said to be serious.
Gaggu Mandi police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.
The victims included Muhammad Sarwar, Ijaz, Samir Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Umar,
Ashfaq Ahmed, Sadiq Ali, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Aslam and others.