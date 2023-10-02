Open Menu

27 People Hospitalized After Consuming Poisonous Food

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 08:38 PM

27 people hospitalized after consuming poisonous food

The condition of at least 27 people deteriorated after consuming poisonous food at a local food stall

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The condition of at least 27 people deteriorated after consuming poisonous food at a local food stall.
According to details, the condition of 27 people including factory workers deteriorated after eating poisonous food at a food dhaba adjacent to a factory in Burewala 367/EB village.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Gaggu Mandi and Burewala hospitals where the condition of two persons was said to be serious.

The owner and staff of the hotel managed to escape from there.
Gaggu Mandi police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.
The victims included Muhammad Sarwar, Ijaz, Samir Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Umar,
Ashfaq Ahmed, Sadiq Ali, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Aslam and others.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Burewala From

Recent Stories

HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Master ..

HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters, PhD for years 2023-24

3 minutes ago
 Empowering women through skills APWA main objectiv ..

Empowering women through skills APWA main objective: Begum Farrukh Mukhtar

3 minutes ago
 CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various ..

CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various projects

5 minutes ago
 Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people o ..

Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people of remote areas: DC

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayub Ans ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt to eliminate street criminals, dacoits: Baqar

Govt to eliminate street criminals, dacoits: Baqar

7 minutes ago
HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Master ..

HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters, PhD for years 2023-24

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on illegal gas refillers, op ..

ICT admin cracks down on illegal gas refillers, open petrol sellers

52 minutes ago
 KATIM to demonstrate mission-critical communicatio ..

KATIM to demonstrate mission-critical communication capabilities at OFSEC 2023

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAEU s ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAEU sign MoU to implement &#039;UAE ..

2 hours ago
 International Day of Non-Violence: India continues ..

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues to commit war crimes in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in September

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan