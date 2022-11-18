2800 mound wheat confiscated, godown sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Food department has raided and confiscated 2800 mound wheat and sealed godown in Lodhran.

According to details, the raid was carried out on special information under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa and District Food Controller Lodhran Zaheer Ahmad Meo at a godown in Chak No. 90/M.

The team have seized 2800 mound wheat and also sealed the godown while legal action also launched against the wheat stockist mafia.

Likewise, food department Multan team have also conducted raid at Jalalpur interchange and seized a trailer loaded with 1200 wheat bags without any documents and shifted to police station.

The legal proceeding was also underway.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that the strict blockade was being ensured across the Multan division to control the smuggling of wheat under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.