UrduPoint.com

2800 Mound Wheat Confiscated, Godown Sealed

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

2800 mound wheat confiscated, godown sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Food department has raided and confiscated 2800 mound wheat and sealed godown in Lodhran.

According to details, the raid was carried out on special information under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa and District Food Controller Lodhran Zaheer Ahmad Meo at a godown in Chak No. 90/M.

The team have seized 2800 mound wheat and also sealed the godown while legal action also launched against the wheat stockist mafia.

Likewise, food department Multan team have also conducted raid at Jalalpur interchange and seized a trailer loaded with 1200 wheat bags without any documents and shifted to police station.

The legal proceeding was also underway.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that the strict blockade was being ensured across the Multan division to control the smuggling of wheat under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Police Station Lodhran Wheat

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.